Countdown to Target (TGT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Target (TGT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $24.28 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Target metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Merchandise sales- Beauty & household essentials' stands at $3.15 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Merchandise sales- Food & beverage' should come in at $5.95 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Merchandise sales- Hardlines' at $3.14 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Merchandise sales- Other' will reach $41.51 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Total' to reach 2,002 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,981 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Retail Square Feet - Total' will likely reach 252 millions of square feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 249 millions of square feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Retail Square Feet - 170,000 or more sq. ft' should arrive at 49 millions of square feet. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 49 millions of square feet.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Retail Square Feet - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft' will reach 198 millions of square feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 195 millions of square feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - 49,999 or less sq. ft' of 147 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 146 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft' will reach 1,582 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,562 .

Analysts expect 'Retail Square Feet - 49,999 or less sq. ft' to come in at 4 millions of square feet. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4 millions of square feet in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Digitally Originated Comparable Sales Change' reaching 4.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Target shares have recorded returns of -0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TGT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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