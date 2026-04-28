Countdown to T. Rowe (TROW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from T. Rowe Price (TROW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share, indicating an increase of 6.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.88 billion, representing an increase of 6.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some T. Rowe metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Investment advisory fees' will reach $1.66 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Administrative, distribution and servicing fees' should come in at $144.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Performance-based advisory fees' to reach $9.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Fixed income, including money market' will reach $112.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Multi-asset' will reach $504.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Alternatives' stands at $89.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Equity' at $956.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Assets Under Management (EOP) - Equity' to come in at $809.90 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $773.40 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets Under Management (EOP) - Multi-asset' reaching $625.12 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $544.40 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets Under Management (EOP) - Alternatives' will likely reach $60.00 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $52.80 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets Under Management - Total' of $1710.03 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1566.30 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets Under Management (EOP) - Fixed income, including money market' should arrive at $215.02 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $195.70 billion in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, T. Rowe shares have recorded returns of +13.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), TROW will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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