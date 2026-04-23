Countdown to T-Mobile (TMUS) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that T-Mobile (TMUS) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.06 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 20.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $22.96 billion, increasing 9.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific T-Mobile metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Equipment revenues' should arrive at $3.83 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Total service revenues' to reach $18.83 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Other revenues' at $251.48 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Wholesale and other service revenues' will reach $705.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total postpaid customer accounts' stands at 34.48 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 31.10 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers - Postpaid other customers' will reach 664.27 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 842.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total High Speed Internet customers, end of period' to come in at 8.82 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.85 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total High Speed Internet net customer additions' of 416.67 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 424.00 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net customer additions - Total customers' will reach 1.11 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.38 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total postpaid customers' should come in at 116.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 105.46 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Prepaid customers' reaching 25.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 25.46 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers' will likely reach 1.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.34 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of T-Mobile have experienced a change of -10.6% in the past month compared to the +9.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TMUS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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