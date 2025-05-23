Countdown to Synopsys (SNPS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synopsys (SNPS) will report quarterly earnings of $3.39 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.6 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Synopsys metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Maintenance and service' should arrive at $279.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Total products revenue' stands at $1.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by segment- Design IP' will reach $443.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by segment- Design Automation' will reach $1.16 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Upfront products' to reach $415.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Time-based products' should come in at $904.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Synopsys shares have witnessed a change of +14.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNPS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

