Countdown to Synchrony (SYF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synchrony (SYF) will report quarterly earnings of $2.09 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 16.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.67 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Synchrony metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 35.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 34.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest margin' will likely reach 15.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14.8% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Average Loan receivables, including held for sale' will reach $101.05 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $99.24 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net charge-offs as of average loan receivables' will reach 5.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Period-end loan receivables' to reach $102.11 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $99.78 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total interest-earning assets - Average Balance' of $122.69 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $122.71 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Platform Analysis - Digital - Purchase volume' should arrive at $14.67 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.65 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Platform Analysis - Home & Auto - Period-end loan receivables' at $30.14 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $30.37 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Platform Analysis - Digital - Average loan receivables, including held for sale' reaching $28.85 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $27.57 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Platform Analysis - Diversified & Value - Purchase volume' should come in at $16.55 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.39 billion.

Analysts expect 'Platform Analysis - Diversified & Value - Period-end loan receivables' to come in at $20.59 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $19.51 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Platform Analysis - Diversified & Value - Average loan receivables, including held for sale' stands at $20.35 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.34 billion.

Over the past month, shares of Synchrony have returned -0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Currently, SYF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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