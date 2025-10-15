Countdown to Steel Dynamics (STLD) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics (STLD) will report quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 29.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.7 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Steel Dynamics metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'External Net Sales- Steel' will likely reach $3.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'External Net Sales- Steel Fabrication' stands at $403.07 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'External Net Sales- Metals Recycling' at $530.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'External Net Sales- Other' will reach $396.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Steel - Average external sales price (Per ton)' should arrive at 1083 dollars per tonne. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1059 dollars per tonne.

Analysts expect 'Steel Fabrication - Average sales price (Per ton)' to come in at 2589 dollars per tonne. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2836 dollars per tonne.

Analysts predict that the 'Steel - External Shipments (Tons)' will reach 3018 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2755 thousands of tons.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Steel Fabrication - Shipments (Tons)' reaching 156 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 159 thousands of tons.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Steel - Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted)' will reach 378 dollars per tonne. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 367 dollars per tonne in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Steel - Flat Roll shipments - Butler, Columbus and Sinton' to reach 2105 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1924 thousands of tons.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Metals Recycling - Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)' of 1571 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1459 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Steel - Flat Roll shipments - Steel Processing Divisions' should come in at 489 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 471 thousands of tons.

Over the past month, Steel Dynamics shares have recorded returns of +5.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), STLD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.