Countdown to Steel Dynamics (STLD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Steel Dynamics (STLD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.67 per share, reflecting a decline of 44.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.42 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 13.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Steel Dynamics metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'External Net Sales- Steel' will reach $3.12 billion. The estimate points to a change of -8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'External net sales- Steel Fabrication' of $472.78 million. The estimate points to a change of -39.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'External net sales- Metals Recycling' should come in at $530.52 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'External net sales- All Other' will likely reach $293.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6%.

Analysts expect 'Average External Sales Price (Per ton) Shipped - Steel' to come in at 1,091.48 $/ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,257 $/ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Sales Price (Per ton) Shipped - Steel Fabrication' should arrive at 3,122.61 $/ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,384 $/ton.

Analysts predict that the 'Shipments in Tons - Steel Fabrication Segment' will reach 151.56 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 177.82 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Ferrous Cost (Per ton melted)' will reach 404.58 $/ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 444 $/ton.

The consensus estimate for 'Shipments in Tons - Flat Roll shipments' stands at 2,410.02 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,270.54 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Shipments in Tons - Metals Recycling - Ferrous' reaching 1,504.07 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,520.16 KTon.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Shipments in Tons - Flat Roll shipments - Butler, Columbus and Sinton' at 1,976.44 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,850.06 KTon in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Shipments in Tons - Long Product shipments - Engineered Bar Products Division' to reach 194.77 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 216.16 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Steel Dynamics shares have recorded returns of +6.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), STLD will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

