Countdown to Steel Dynamics (STLD) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Steel Dynamics (STLD) to post quarterly earnings of $2.79 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 93.8%. Revenues are expected to be $5.1 billion, up 16.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Steel Dynamics metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'External Net Sales- Steel Fabrication' reaching $370.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'External Net Sales- Metals Recycling' will reach $512.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'External Net Sales- Steel' stands at $3.66 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +19.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'External Net Sales- Other' of $342.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Steel - Average external sales price (Per ton)' will likely reach 1160 dollars per tonne. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 998 dollars per tonne in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Steel Fabrication - Average sales price (Per ton)' to reach 2511 dollars per tonne. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2599 dollars per tonne.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Steel - External Shipments (Tons)' should arrive at 3158 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3072 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Steel Fabrication - Shipments (Tons)' should come in at 148 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 136 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Steel - Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted)' will reach 399 dollars per tonne. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 386 dollars per tonne.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Steel - Flat Roll shipments - Butler, Columbus and Sinton' will reach 2147 thousands of tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2119 thousands of tons.

Analysts expect 'Metals Recycling - Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)' to come in at 1461 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1452 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Steel - Flat Roll shipments - Steel Processing Divisions' at 508 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 493 thousands of tons.

Shares of Steel Dynamics have demonstrated returns of +13.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), STLD is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.