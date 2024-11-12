Countdown to Spectrum (SPB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands (SPB) will report quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 16.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $740.06 million, exhibiting a decline of 0.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Spectrum metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Home & Personal Care (HPC)' will reach $316.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Home & Garden (H&G)' stands at $128.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Global Pet Care (GPC)' should arrive at $300.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, Spectrum shares have recorded returns of +2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SPB will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

