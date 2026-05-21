Countdown to Snowflake (SNOW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 33.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.32 billion, increasing 26.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Snowflake metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product revenue' should arrive at $1.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Professional services and other revenue' will reach $56.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Remaining performance obligations' of $9.49 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.70 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total customers' should come in at 13,758 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11,578 .

Analysts expect 'Customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million' to come in at 758 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 606 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non-GAAP product gross profit' reaching $949.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $754.12 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'GAAP product gross profit' will reach $902.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $711.54 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Snowflake have demonstrated returns of +7.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNOW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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