Countdown to Snap (SNAP) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Snap (SNAP) will report quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 150%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.35 billion, exhibiting an increase of 13.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Snap metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- North America' should come in at $855.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' will reach $251.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will likely reach $247.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Total Global' stands at 441.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 406 million.

Analysts forecast 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - North America' to reach 100.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 101 million.

Analysts expect 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Europe' to come in at 97.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 95 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Rest of World' reaching 242.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 211 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average revenue per user (ARPU) - North America' at $8.55. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.82 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Employees (full-time; excludes part-time, contractors, and temporary personnel)' should arrive at 4,754.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.37 billion.



