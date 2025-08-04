Countdown to Snap (SNAP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Snap (SNAP) will report quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 50%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.34 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Snap metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will reach $251.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' of $289.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- North America' should arrive at $799.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Total Global' should come in at 467.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 432.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - North America' will likely reach 99.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 100.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Europe' stands at 99.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 97.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Rest of World' to reach 269.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 235.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average revenue per user (ARPU) - North America' will reach $8.07 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.67 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Employees (full-time; excludes part-time, contractors, and temporary personnel)' reaching 5.11 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.72 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Snap shares have witnessed a change of -2.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SNAP is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Snap Inc. (SNAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.