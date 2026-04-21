Countdown to Snap-On (SNA) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Snap-On (SNA) to post quarterly earnings of $4.68 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.18 billion, up 3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Snap-On metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Financial Services Revenue' should arrive at $103.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Repair Systems & Information Group' reaching $489.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Snap-on Tools Group' will reach $473.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Commercial & Industrial Group' stands at $360.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Financial services' to reach $70.59 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $70.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Commercial & Industrial Group' to come in at $55.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $53.20 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Snap-on Tools Group' should come in at $102.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $92.40 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Repair Systems & Information Group' at $126.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $122.10 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Snap-On shares have recorded returns of +6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.