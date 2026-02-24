Countdown to Smucker (SJM) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Smucker (SJM) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.26 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 13.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.32 billion, increasing 6.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Smucker metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Coffee' to come in at $860.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' should arrive at $432.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- International and Away From Home' to reach $352.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Sweet Baked Snacks' of $247.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Profit- Sweet Baked Snacks' will reach $35.23 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $54.80 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' will reach $122.57 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $116.80 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Profit- International and Away From Home' will reach $68.47 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $61.60 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Coffee' should come in at $166.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $208.60 million.

Over the past month, Smucker shares have recorded returns of +7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SJM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.