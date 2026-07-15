Countdown to SmarFinancial (SMBK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from SmarFinancial (SMBK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, indicating an increase of 30.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $55.72 million, representing an increase of 13.2% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain SmarFinancial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 61.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 66.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should come in at 3.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' to reach $5.55 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.96 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total noninterest income' at $7.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net interest income (FTE)' to come in at $48.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40.69 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income' should arrive at $47.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40.34 million.

Shares of SmarFinancial have experienced a change of +5% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SMBK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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