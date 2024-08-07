Countdown to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 24% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $971.15 million, increasing 93.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Six Flags Entertainment Corporation metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Admissions' should arrive at $250.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Accommodations, extra-charge products and other' to reach $84.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Food, merchandise and games' will reach $190.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Attendance' at 10,282.93 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation here>>>



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares have witnessed a change of -18.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FUN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.