Countdown to Sirius XM (SIRI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Sirius XM (SIRI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share, indicating a decline of 11.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.19 billion, representing a decrease of 3.5% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Sirius XM metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Total' will reach $1.64 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Total' will reach $559.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Subscriber revenue' should arrive at $1.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Advertising revenue' stands at $41.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Equipment revenue' will reach $46.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscriber revenue' reaching $1.65 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Subscriber revenue' should come in at $135.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Subscribers - Pandora and Off-platform - Ending subscribers' of 5,873. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,117.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Ending subscribers' at 33,220. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 33,969 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'ARPU - Sirius XM' to come in at $15.24. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.69 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Paid promotional subscribers' to reach 1,741. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,158.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Self-pay subscribers' will likely reach 31,484. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 31,811 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Sirius XM here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Sirius XM have returned +8.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Currently, SIRI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.