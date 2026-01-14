Countdown to Simmons First National (SFNC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Simmons First National (SFNC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 25.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $238.81 million, increasing 14.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Simmons First National metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total interest earning assets (FTE) - Average Balance' of $21.03 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $23.73 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 57.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 65.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming loans' should come in at $148.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $110.76 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total nonperforming assets' to reach $155.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $121.23 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income - FTE' reaching $195.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $171.37 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will likely reach $45.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $43.56 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Wealth management fees' at $10.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.83 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will reach $13.19 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.98 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Debit and credit card fees' stands at $8.57 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.32 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $193.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $164.94 million.

Shares of Simmons First National have demonstrated returns of -4.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SFNC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.