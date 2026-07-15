Countdown to ServisFirst (SFBS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 29.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $167.92 million, exhibiting an increase of 19.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some ServisFirst metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 29.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 33.5% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Interest-earning Assets' reaching $17.47 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.08 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $156.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $131.69 million in the same quarter last year.

ServisFirst shares have witnessed a change of +4.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SFBS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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