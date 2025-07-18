Countdown to ServiceNow (NOW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, ServiceNow (NOW) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.54 per share, reflecting an increase of 13.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.12 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some ServiceNow metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Professional services and other' reaching $88.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Subscription' will reach $3.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Current Remaining Performance Obligations(cRPO) - GAAP' will reach $10.48 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.78 billion.

Analysts expect 'Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) - GAAP' to come in at $22.11 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18.60 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)- Subscription' should come in at $2.53 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.16 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)- Professional services and other' at $9.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.00 million.

Shares of ServiceNow have experienced a change of -2.3% in the past month compared to the +5.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NOW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.