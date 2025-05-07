Countdown to Sensata (ST) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Sensata (ST) to post quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 19.1%. Revenues are expected to be $879.52 million, down 12.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Sensata metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Sensing Solutions' should come in at $245.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Performance Sensing' stands at $635.90 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Profit- Performance Sensing' of $137.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $185.13 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Profit- Sensing Solutions' will likely reach $69.39 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $72.48 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Sensata shares have witnessed a change of +22.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ST is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST)

