Countdown to ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, indicating a decline of 39.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.52 billion, representing a decline of 14% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific ON Semiconductor Corp. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Market- Others' stands at $349.38 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Market- Industrial' will reach $412.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Market- Automotive' reaching $747.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product- Intelligent Sensing Group' to come in at $232.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Product- Analog & Mixed-Signal Group' of $569.44 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product- Power Solutions Group' will reach $712.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14.1% year over year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. shares have witnessed a change of +5.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ON is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

