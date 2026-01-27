Countdown to SEI (SEIC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SEI Investments (SEIC) to post quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.6%. Revenues are expected to be $595.79 million, up 6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific SEI metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Asset management, administration and distribution fees' should come in at $472.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Information processing and software servicing fees' will reach $123.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Private Banks' to come in at $147.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Investments in New Business' at $9.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -38.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets under management - Investments in New Business' of $3.16 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.04 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets under management - Investment Advisors' reaching $97.05 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $79.39 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets under management - Private Banks' should arrive at $31.45 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $28.22 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets under management - Institutional Investors' will reach $85.14 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $76.99 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Assets under management - LSV - Equity and Fixed Income programs' stands at $82.09 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $86.50 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets under management - Investment Managers' will likely reach $240.47 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $202.57 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Client assets under administration - Investment Managers' to reach 1,223,549 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,032,812 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Client assets under administration - Private Banks' will reach 8,713 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,340 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, SEI shares have recorded returns of +1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SEIC will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

