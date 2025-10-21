Countdown to SEI (SEIC) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from SEI Investments (SEIC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share, indicating an increase of 5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $579.5 million, representing an increase of 7.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain SEI metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Investment Advisors' will reach $143.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Investment Managers' to reach $204.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Private Banks' will likely reach $145.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Investments in New Business' should come in at $13.51 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Assets under management - Investments in New Business' stands at $3.29 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets under management - Investment Advisors' will reach $86.94 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $81.15 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets under management - Private Banks' at $31.17 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $29.52 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets under management - Institutional Investors' of $84.63 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $81.08 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets under management - LSV - Equity and Fixed Income programs' should arrive at $93.64 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $93.86 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Assets under management - Investment Managers' to come in at $231.23 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $204.66 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Client assets under administration - Investment Managers' reaching 1,171,891 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,022,515 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Client assets under administration - Private Banks' will reach 8,578 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8,349 .

SEI shares have witnessed a change of -6.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), SEIC is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.