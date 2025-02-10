Countdown to Ryder (R) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Ryder (R) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.42 per share, indicating an increase of 15.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.36 billion, representing an increase of 11.2% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ryder metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenue- Fleet Management Solutions' should come in at $1.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenue- Dedicated Transportation Solutions' reaching $544.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +68.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions' will likely reach $1.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions (SCS)- Subcontracted transportation and fuel' will reach $368.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions' to come in at $1.51 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- SelectCare and other' to reach $166.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Dedicated Transportation Solutions' will reach $715.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +120.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Commercial rental' at $262.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- ChoiceLease' stands at $892.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Fuel services' of $188.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions' should arrive at $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Earnings from before income taxes- Fleet Management Solutions' will reach $140.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $134 million in the same quarter last year.



