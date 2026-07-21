Countdown to RPM International (RPM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that RPM International (RPM) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.84 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.19 billion, increasing 5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some RPM International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Construction Products Group/ CPG' will reach $891.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Consumer Segment' stands at $751.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Performance Coatings Group/ PCG' of $549.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +37.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBIT- Consumer Segment' should come in at $128.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $122.47 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Performance Coatings Group/ PCG' will reach $76.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $57.77 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Construction Products Group/ CPG' will reach $173.82 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $158.11 million.

Shares of RPM International have demonstrated returns of -5.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RPM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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