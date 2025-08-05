Countdown to Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Royalty Pharma (RPRX) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 14.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $686.22 million, increasing 12.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Royalty Pharma metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Cystic fibrosis franchise' will reach $206.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Tysabri' at $53.90 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Imbruvica' stands at $39.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Xtandi' to reach $42.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Promacta' to come in at $39.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Cabometyx/Cometriq' will reach $19.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Evrysdi' should arrive at $31.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +25.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Trodelvy' will reach $10.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Trelegy' should come in at $57.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Tremfya' reaching $38.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.6%.

Shares of Royalty Pharma have experienced a change of +6.4% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RPRX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

