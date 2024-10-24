Countdown to Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Royal Caribbean (RCL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $5.04 per share, indicating an increase of 30.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.86 billion, representing an increase of 16.8% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 5.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Royal Caribbean metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Onboard and other' will likely reach $1.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Passenger ticket' should arrive at $3.48 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +18.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'APCD (Available passenger cruise days)' stands at 13,394.69 Days. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12,011.59 Days in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Occupancy Rate' to come in at 110.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 109.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Passenger Cruise Days' to reach 14,786.25 Days. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13,172 Days.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Cruise Costs Excluding Fuel per APCD' should come in at $119.16. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $113.57.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Cruise Costs per APCD' will reach $140.85. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $136.25.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Passengers Carried' of 2,374.77 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2 million.



Shares of Royal Caribbean have experienced a change of +13.4% in the past month compared to the +1.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RCL is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

