Countdown to Rollins (ROL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Rollins (ROL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, reflecting an increase of 17.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $922.09 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Rollins metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Commercial' reaching $312.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Termite and ancillary' should come in at $195.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Residential' will reach $406.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Franchise' stands at $4.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other' will reach $6.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other countries' should arrive at $66.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- United States' will reach $858.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.3% year over year.

Over the past month, Rollins shares have recorded returns of +7.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ROL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.