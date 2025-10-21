Countdown to Rogers Communication (RCI) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Rogers Communication (RCI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 11.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.84 billion, increasing 2.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Rogers Communication metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Gross additions' should come in at 378.29 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 459.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Home Phone - Total Home Phone Subscriber' reaching 1.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.53 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers' at 10.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.70 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions' stands at 165.01 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 185.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Net additions' will reach 52.91 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 93.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers' to come in at 1.21 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.16 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Cable Subscriber - Homes passed' will likely reach 10.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.15 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Cable Subscriber - Net additions' of 9.78 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.00 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Cable Subscriber - Total Customer Relationships' will reach 4.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.67 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Retail Internet - Net Additions' should arrive at 22.51 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 33.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Retail Internet - Total Retail Internet Subscribers' will reach 4.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.25 million.

Analysts forecast 'Video - Total Video Subscriber' to reach 2.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.65 million.

Shares of Rogers Communication have experienced a change of +4.4% in the past month compared to the +1.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), RCI is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

