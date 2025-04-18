Countdown to Republic Services (RSG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Republic Services (RSG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.05 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Republic Services metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Environmental solutions' should come in at $465.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Collection- Total' of $2.78 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Collection- Small-container' will reach $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Collection- Large-container' will reach $773.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Collection- Other' at $18.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other- Other non-core' stands at $95.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Environmental solutions, net' to reach $461.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Transfer' should arrive at $449.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Landfill' will likely reach $753.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Other- Recycling processing and commodity sales' to come in at $97.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Collection- Residential' will reach $748.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average yield' reaching 4.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6% in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Republic Services here>>>



Over the past month, Republic Services shares have recorded returns of +3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RSG will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.