Countdown to Regions Financial (RF) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regions Financial (RF) will report quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.79 billion, exhibiting a decline of 3.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Regions Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest margin (FTE)' of 3.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.7% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 57.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 58.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' to come in at $137.17 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $138.64 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Common Equity Tier 1 ratio' stands at 10.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-performing assets' will reach $877.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $659 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-performing loans, including loans held for sale' will reach $857.67 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $644 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' to reach 11.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Leverage Ratio' will reach 9.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.7% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non-Interest Income' should arrive at $593.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $566 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $1.20 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.29 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis' reaching $1.21 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.30 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Wealth management income' will likely reach $121.95 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $112 million in the same quarter last year.



Regions Financial shares have witnessed a change of +7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RF is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

