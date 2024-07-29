Countdown to Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Regeneron (REGN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $10.55 per share, reflecting an increase of 3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.38 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Regeneron metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other Revenue' stands at $110.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +57.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net product sales' will reach $1.85 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Collaboration' to reach $1.44 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Libtayo- Total' reaching $284.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +35.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)- US' of $1.52 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Praluent (alirocumab)- US' should arrive at $40.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Evkeeza- US' should come in at $24.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Libtayo- ROW' will reach $109.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +37.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Libtayo- US' will reach $174.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +34.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- US' to come in at $2.60 billion. The estimate points to a change of +23.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Kevzara (sarilumab)- ROW' at $42.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Kevzara (sarilumab)- US' will likely reach $51.23 million. The estimate points to a change of -10% from the year-ago quarter.



Regeneron shares have witnessed a change of +2.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), REGN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)

