Countdown to Realty Income Corp. (O) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp. (O) will report quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.42 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Realty Income Corp. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Rental (including reimbursable)' will reach $1.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other' stands at $72.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Rental (excluding reimbursable)' should arrive at $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Rental (reimbursable)' to reach $85.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation and amortization' at $654.53 million.

Over the past month, shares of Realty Income Corp. have returned -2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Currently, O carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

