Countdown to Realty Income Corp. (O) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Realty Income Corp. (O) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.31 billion, increasing 28.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Realty Income Corp. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Rental (including reimbursable)' will likely reach $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +24.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Other' to reach $51.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +116% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation and amortization' at $583.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $472.28 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Realty Income Corp. here>>>



Realty Income Corp. shares have witnessed a change of +11.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), O is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.