Countdown to Ralph Lauren (RL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ralph Lauren (RL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 14.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.63 billion, increasing 4.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ralph Lauren metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- Retail' of $1.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Wholesale' will reach $585.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Net revenues- Other- Licensing' should arrive at $35.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Net revenues- North America' to come in at $685.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Net revenues- Europe' should come in at $493.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Net revenues- Asia' will reach $420.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.



Shares of Ralph Lauren have demonstrated returns of +32.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +13.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

