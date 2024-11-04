Countdown to Ralph Lauren (RL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ralph Lauren (RL) to post quarterly earnings of $2.41 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.67 billion, up 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ralph Lauren metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Licensing' reaching $36.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Retail' should come in at $1.04 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Wholesale' should arrive at $602.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Net revenues- Europe' of $541.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Net revenues- Asia' will reach $369.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Net revenues- Other- Licensing' to come in at $37.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Net revenues- North America' will reach $725.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Net revenues- Asia- Wholesale' to reach $30.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Net revenues- Europe- Wholesale' stands at $292.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Net revenues- Europe- Retail' will reach $244.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Net revenues- North America- Wholesale' will likely reach $279.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Net revenues- North America- Retail' at $452.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.



Ralph Lauren shares have witnessed a change of +0.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RL is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

