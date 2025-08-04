Countdown to Ralph Lauren (RL) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Ralph Lauren (RL) to post quarterly earnings of $3.45 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 27.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.65 billion, up 8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ralph Lauren metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- Retail' will likely reach $1.15 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Wholesale' reaching $462.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Net revenues- Other- Licensing' to reach $34.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Net revenues- North America' will reach $643.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Net revenues- Europe' to come in at $535.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Net revenues- Asia' at $434.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.1% year over year.

Shares of Ralph Lauren have demonstrated returns of +5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RL is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

