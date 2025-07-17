Countdown to PulteGroup (PHM) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect PulteGroup (PHM) to post quarterly earnings of $2.93 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 18.2%. Revenues are expected to be $4.39 billion, down 4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific PulteGroup metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Homebuilding- Home sale revenues' will likely reach $4.23 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Financial Services' will reach $108.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Homebuilding' should come in at $4.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Homebuilding- Land sale revenues' to reach $40.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Selling Price - Total' stands at $565.10 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $549.00 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net New Orders in Units - Total' at 7,355 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,649 .

Analysts predict that the 'Unit Backlog - Total' will reach 11,181 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12,982 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Closings (units) - Total' reaching 7,509 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,097 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Active Communities' will reach 971 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 934 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net New Orders (Value) - Total' of $4.30 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.36 billion.

Analysts expect 'Backlog Value - Total' to come in at $7.27 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.11 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Income / (loss) before income taxes- Financial Services' should arrive at $53.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $63.38 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of PulteGroup have returned +10.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Currently, PHM carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

