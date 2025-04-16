Countdown to PulteGroup (PHM) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect PulteGroup (PHM) to post quarterly earnings of $2.48 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 13.6%. Revenues are expected to be $3.86 billion, down 2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain PulteGroup metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Homebuilding- Home sale revenues' reaching $3.74 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Financial Services' to come in at $91.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Homebuilding' to reach $3.77 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Homebuilding- Land sale revenues' will reach $36.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Selling Price - Total' should arrive at $561.97. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $538.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net New Orders in Units - Total' at 8,598. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8,379.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Unit Backlog - Total' should come in at 12,103. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13,430.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Closings (units) - Total' will likely reach 6,648. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,095.

The consensus estimate for 'Active Communities' stands at 964. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 931.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net New Orders (Value) - Total' will reach $4.95 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.70 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Backlog Value - Total' will reach $7.70 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.20 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Income / (loss) before income taxes- Homebuilding' of $636.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $827.66 million.



Over the past month, shares of PulteGroup have returned -8.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Currently, PHM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

