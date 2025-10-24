Countdown to Public Storage (PSA) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Public Storage (PSA) will report quarterly earnings of $4.24 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.21 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Public Storage metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Ancillary operations' will reach $82.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Self-storage facilities' of $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

Analysts expect 'Square foot occupancy' to come in at 92.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 92.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Annual contract rent per occupied square foot' stands at $22.41 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.04 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $287.93 million.

Public Storage shares have witnessed a change of +9.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PSA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Public Storage (PSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.