Countdown to PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) will announce quarterly loss of $0.96 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 300% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $252.51 million, declining 17.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some PTC Therapeutics metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net product revenue' will likely reach $141.85 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Royalty revenue' will reach $73.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +43.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net product revenue- Emflaza' should arrive at $50.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net product revenue- Translarna' will reach $78.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.



PTC Therapeutics shares have witnessed a change of +9.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PTCT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

