Countdown to PSEG (PEG) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that PSEG (PEG) will report quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 12.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.34 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 3.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some PSEG metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- PSE&G' will likely reach $1.97 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Power & Other' reaching $453.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of -33.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Gas sold and Transported - Total' stands at 543 million of dekatherm. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 550 million of dekatherm.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Electric sales' should come in at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gas Sold and Transported - Total Non-Firm Sales' of 176 million of dekatherm. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 191 million of dekatherm.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gas Sold and Transported - Total Firm Sales' should arrive at 366 million of dekatherm. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 359 million of dekatherm in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Power & Other' to reach $72.68 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $115.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- PSE&G' will reach $527.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $467.00 million.

PSEG shares have witnessed a change of +9.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PEG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.