Countdown to Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Prosperity Bancshares (PB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, indicating an increase of 8.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $299.83 million, representing an increase of 7.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Prosperity Bancshares metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 47.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 48.7%.

Analysts expect 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' to come in at $35.34 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $35.12 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total nonperforming loans' of $85.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $60.13 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming assets' should come in at $90.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $69.48 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio' reaching 10.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Risk-based Capital Ratio' will reach 16.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Noninterest Income' at $37.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $38.74 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $261.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $239.52 million.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income (Tax Equivalent Basis)' to reach $263.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $240.52 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Trust income' will reach $4.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.33 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Credit card, debit card and ATM card income' stands at $9.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.29 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees' will likely reach $8.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.72 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Prosperity Bancshares here>>>



Prosperity Bancshares shares have witnessed a change of +0.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.