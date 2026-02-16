Countdown to PROG Holdings (PRG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from PROG Holdings (PRG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, indicating a decline of 25% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $584.65 million, representing a decline of 6.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific PROG Holdings metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Lease Revenues and Fees' will reach $552.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable' reaching $30.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) - Progressive Leasing' will likely reach $554.29 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $597.49 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of PROG Holdings have demonstrated returns of +2.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PRG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. (PRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.