Countdown to Privia Health (PRVA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Privia Health (PRVA) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 200% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $455.65 million, increasing 9.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Privia Health metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Practice Collections' will likely reach $780.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $707.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Care Margin' will reach $106.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $94.90 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Platform Contribution' of $50.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $44.70 million.



Shares of Privia Health have experienced a change of +4.5% in the past month compared to the +10.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

