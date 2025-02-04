Countdown to Principal Financial (PFG) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Principal Financial (PFG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.95 per share, indicating an increase of 6.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.03 billion, representing a decrease of 5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Principal Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Premiums and other considerations' will reach $1.92 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Net investment income' to come in at $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Fees and other revenues' stands at $1.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Principal Asset Management Segment- Net investment income' should arrive at $194.07 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Fees and other revenues' will likely reach $8.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Premiums and other considerations' should come in at $800.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Net Investment Income' at $48.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Total' to reach $858.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Fees and other revenues' reaching $105.67 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Premiums and other considerations' will reach $124.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Net Investment Income' will reach $101.39 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Total' of $331.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.



Over the past month, Principal Financial shares have recorded returns of +4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PFG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

