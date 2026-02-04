Countdown to Principal Financial (PFG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Principal Financial (PFG) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.23 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 15% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.11 billion, increasing 0.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Principal Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Fees and other revenues' stands at $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Net investment income' will reach $1.25 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Premiums and other considerations' will reach $1.81 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Principal Asset Management segment- Fees and other revenues' to reach $565.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Principal Asset Management Segment- Net investment income' should come in at $180.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Fees and other revenues' reaching $8.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Premiums and other considerations' to come in at $835.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Net Investment Income' of $51.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Total' at $896.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Fees and other revenues' should arrive at $124.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Premiums and other considerations' will reach $126.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Net Investment Income' will likely reach $110.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

