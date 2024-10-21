Countdown to Principal Financial (PFG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Principal Financial (PFG) will report quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 16.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.92 billion, exhibiting an increase of 12.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Principal Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Net investment income' should arrive at $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Fees and other revenues' stands at $1.07 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Premiums and other considerations' reaching $1.68 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Net Investment Income' will reach $150.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Retirement and Income Solutions Segment- Premiums and other considerations' should come in at $742.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +32.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Retirement and Income Solutions Segment- Net investment income' will likely reach $754.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Retirement and Income Solutions Segment- Fees and other revenues' of $457.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Fees and other revenues' to come in at $8.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Premiums and other considerations' will reach $823.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Net Investment Income' at $45.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Total' will reach $878.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Principal Asset Management Segment - Principal Global Investors - AUM, end of period' to reach $500.71 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $469 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Principal Financial here>>>



Shares of Principal Financial have experienced a change of +5.7% in the past month compared to the +4.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PFG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.