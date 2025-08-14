Countdown to Premier (PINC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Premier, Inc. (PINC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 50.7%. Revenues are expected to be $242.42 million, down 30.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Premier metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Performance Services' will likely reach $87.13 million. The estimate points to a change of -27.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Total Supply Chain Services' to reach $155.56 million. The estimate points to a change of -32.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Net administrative fees' will reach $138.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Supply Chain Services' stands at $81.52 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $123.45 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Performance Services' will reach $15.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.67 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Premier have returned +16.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Currently, PINC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

